WGEM Skycams

Illinois State police said two drivers are recovering from injuries Sunday after a they collided in McDonough County in the morning.More >>
Graduation is almost here for many high school seniors and one local community is raising money to give students a safe place to celebrate their big day. .More >>
Veterans were not forgotten Easter weekend. American Legion Post 37 and the Auxiliary held a ham dinner fundraiser.More >>
Christians in the Tri-States commemorated the passion of Jesus Christ on this Good Friday, ahead of the Easter holiday.More >>
The Adams County Ambulance Service canceled transferring some patients last month and officials are investigating why.More >>
It wasn't too long ago the area was dealing with a drought with widespread brush fires. One local fire department now has a new piece of equipment that could help in those calls.More >>
Many area farmers hit the fields this week ahead of the expected rain.More >>
The District board members and volunteers were out and about Friday morning, beautifying the downtown area.More >>
When it comes to graffiti, it's usually associated with vandalism, but a local group is working towards a way for artist to express their creativity without breaking the law.More >>
Many Quincy residents were out on Friday, rushing to get last minute desserts for Easter dinner.More >>
