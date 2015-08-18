New bakery rolls out in old Hannibal home

A new bakery is rolling out in Hannibal and it's giving new flavor to an old home.

Huckleberry Bakery and Bistro is setting up shop in a 100-year-old home on St. Marys Avenue. It was named not just for Huckleberry Finn, but because the owners want to offer some huckleberry goods.

Emily Janes will serve breakfast and lunch in the bakery, including fresh bread, pastries, muffins, cakes, salads and sandwiches.

"It's a more intimate, close knit feel," Janes said. "We really want you to feel like you're coming home for lunch or you're meeting a friend out for a comfortable lunch where you feel like you're a part of our family."

The building is available to rent for showers and events right now, and then it will open up in the fall.