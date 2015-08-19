Tri-State chiropractor accused of sexually assaulting patient

*Editor's note: A jury found Andrew Kearse not guilty of simple assault Feb. 3, 2016. The decision does not affect the separate investigation by the Iowa Board of Chiropractic.

A Keokuk chiropractor was arrested Tuesday for allegations he sexually assaulted a female patient back in June, according to police.



The Keokuk Police Department says Dr. Andrew W. Kearse, 32, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Kearse made his first court appearance Tuesday and is scheduled for a bench trial in October.



Police say an investigation began June 11 after allegations Kearse had inappropriate sexual contact during an appointment that day at his office. Kearse's office is located at 1610 Morgan St.



Court documents state the alleged victim told police Kearse "performed normal chiropractic adjustments and then moved to a massage portion of the visit." She said Kearse told her he did not have gowns when he asked her to take off her shirt.



The documents say the woman took off her shirt and placed it over her chest and left her bra on. Kearse then straddled the table, unhooked her bra and grabbed her bare breast before making a chiropractic adjustment.



Court documents state Kearse admitted during a police interview Tuesday to being sexually aroused and making inappropriate contact. A call to Kearse's practice Wednesday afternoon indicated the chiropractor was still taking appointments.



According to the Iowa Department of Public Health website, Kearse still has an active license.



The Keokuk Police Department and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations is asking anyone with information related to Kearse to call 319-524-7704.