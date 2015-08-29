Vets home being proactive after more than 20 confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease

Two veterans at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, both with underlying medical conditions, have died after contracting Legionnaires disease, according to the Illinois Department of Veterans and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Health officials at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy are being proactive after the Illinois Department of Public Health announced two deaths and more than 20 confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease on the grounds.

The number of confirmed cases jumped from eight on Wednesday. Now, nurses at the facility say they've stepped up their care.

Coming up on WGEM News at Ten, we'll get an update from the health department and talk with nurses at the vets home about what they're now doing to all residents.