Vets home being proactive after more than 20 confirmed cases of - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Vets home being proactive after more than 20 confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease

Posted:
Two veterans at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, both with underlying medical conditions, have died after contracting Legionnaires disease, according to the Illinois Department of Veterans and the Illinois Department of Public Health. Two veterans at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, both with underlying medical conditions, have died after contracting Legionnaires disease, according to the Illinois Department of Veterans and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Health officials at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy are being proactive after the Illinois Department of Public Health announced two deaths and more than 20 confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease on the grounds.

The number of confirmed cases jumped from eight on Wednesday. Now, nurses at the facility say they've stepped up their care.

Coming up on WGEM News at Ten, we'll get an update from the health department and talk with nurses at the vets home about what they're now doing to all residents.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.