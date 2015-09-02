Cases of Legionnaires' disease increases, confirmed outside veterans home

Legionnaires disease is popping up outside the Illinois Veterans Home, according to health officials.



The Adams County Health Department said Wednesday afternoon, there were four confirmed Legionnaires' cases outside of the vets home. The number of cases at the home rose Wednesday as well, but the death toll didn't, according to the Adams County Health Department.

Director of Clinical and Environmental Services Shay Drummond said the number of cases rose to 45. However, the number of deaths was still at seven.



"The symptoms at the (Illinois) veterans home are improving," Drummond said.

She also said more than 50 percent of the patients admitted to Blessing Hospital have been released.



The health department has been working with the Illinois Department of Public Health since last week when news of the outbreak was reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also had representatives in Quincy to look into the issue.