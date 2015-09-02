Four cases of Legionnaires' disease confirmed outside veterans home

Legionnaires' disease has been found outside the Illinois Veterans Home, according to health officials.



Adams County Health Department Administrator Jerrod Welch said Wednesday afternoon, there were four confirmed Legionnaires' cases outside of the vets home.

Welch says it's not uncommon for isolated cases to occur in the area. After the outbreak at the veterans home, health officials asked nearby providers to test residents. Welch says casting a wide net is what led to the confirmed cases.

"In that process, we have indeed picked up more cases of the disease than we would have otherwise," Welch says. "We've done very thorough investigations with all of the community acquired cases that we've picked up, and we can find no linkages either to the veterans home, or to one another."

Adams County Coroner James Keller believes a resident at Sunset Home in Quincy died Tuesday as a result of Legionnaires' disease.

Director of Clinical and Environmental Services Shay Drummond said the number of cases at the veterans home rose to 45. However, the number of deaths there was still at seven.



The health department has been working with the Illinois Department of Public Health since last week when news of the outbreak was reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also had representatives in Quincy to look into the issue.