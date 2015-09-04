Two more confirmed Legionnaires' cases at veterans home, no more - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Two more confirmed Legionnaires' cases at veterans home, no more deaths

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Health officials said Friday morning, there was a slight increase in the number of confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease at the Illinois Veterans Home. 

Two more people tested positive, bringing the total number of affected people to 50. The death toll remains at seven.

Drummond said late Friday morning, it had been 96 hours since anyone had been sent to the hospital with Legionnaires' disease.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.