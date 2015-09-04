Two more confirmed Legionnaires' cases at veterans home, no more deaths

Health officials said Friday morning, there was a slight increase in the number of confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease at the Illinois Veterans Home.
Two more people tested positive, bringing the total number of affected people to 50. The death toll remains at seven.
Drummond said late Friday morning, it had been 96 hours since anyone had been sent to the hospital with Legionnaires' disease.
