Legionnaires' patients released from Blessing Hospital

More patients who were treated for Legionnaires' Disease here in Quincy have been released from the hospital.



Shay Drummond with the Adams County Health Department says they have no new cases or fatalities to report. However, she says because of the incubation period, it is still possible they could see new cases in the coming days.



But she reports many of the patients being treated at Blessing Hospital have been able to return to the Illinois Veterans Home.



She says they still waiting for final lab results to assist them in finding the source of the Legionella bacteria.

