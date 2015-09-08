Organization donates water to vets home as two more Legionnaires' cases confirmed

Three men stand in front of the water donated to the veterans home.

Tuesday morning, Adams County Health Department officials said the number of cases of Legionnaires' disease at the Illinois Veterans Home has risen to 52. The death toll remains at seven.

As officials await testing to determine the source of the outbreak, a local organization is stepping up to help the veterans home during its crisis.

The Elks Lodge 100, in Quincy, used a grant to pay for five pallets of bottled water to be delivered Tuesday, and another shipment is planned for Friday. The two shipments of water total $2,000.

"They also have to use water for making tea and coffee," Exalted Ruler of Quincy Elks William Pittman said. "It was reported I think that they are using like a 1,000 bottles of water every day."

The veterans home has been using bottled water since the outbreak started, and it says it hopes to get its water systems back to normal by the weekend.