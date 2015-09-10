Survival rate of premature babies increasing

Premature babies born between 23 and 28 weeks have a better chance of surviving than ever before, according to a new report from the Journal of the American Medical Association.

SIU Center for Family Medicine's Resident Physician Amy North says there are a few reasons why more premature babies are surviving. She says the use of incubators and better nutrition through IVs are key parts to the increase.

That's because without these things, the babies heart or lungs and other organs are at risk.

"Other organ systems may fail, their liver, their GI system," North said. "But I think now we are getting better at mimicking the environment that mom provides. And so the closer we get to that, the better that we'll get at preventing these things from happening."

North says right now, about half of severely premature babies survive, which is better than five years also. She believes the survival rate will continue to increase in the future.