One more person diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease

The number of Legionnaires' disease cases at the Illinois Veterans' Home, in Quincy, rose from 53 to 54, health officials said Friday.
The death toll in the outbreak remains at nine.
The Adams County Health Department says environmental sampling and water test results are still pending.
The outbreak was first reported just over two weeks ago.
