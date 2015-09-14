Two more deaths confirmed from Legionnaires' disease outbreak

Two more deaths connected to the Legionnaires' disease outbreak at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy were confirmed Monday morning, according to the Adams County Health Department.



That brings the death toll to 11 people. Spokesperson Shay Drummond said the number of cases remains at 54. The source of the Legionella bacteria still hasn't been found, and environmental testing from the vets' home is still pending.

"Our CDC colleagues and IDPH colleagues are not with us here on the ground, but they are working remotely in their offices coordinating lab results and samples as those are sent in," Drummond said. "And the results are gathered up."



"They're still assisting with the coordination of lab results and continued surveillance of environmental health," Drummond said.



The outbreak was first reported Aug. 27 by the Adams County Health Department.