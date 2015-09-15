Legionnaires' disease outbreak at veterans' home claims another - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Legionnaires' disease outbreak at veterans' home claims another life

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Another person has died from the Legionnaires' disease outbreak at the Illinois Veterans' Home, according to the Adams County Health Department.
 
Spokesperson Shay Drummond said another person passed away Monday night. The death toll now stands at 12. 

Drummond said the number of confirmed cases remains at 54.
 
Drummond also said the source of the Legionella bacteria still hasn't been found. Environmental sampling test results are still pending.
 
Workers with the Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have left the vets' home, but continue to work remotely with local health officials. 
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.