Legionnaires' disease outbreak at veterans' home claims another life

Another person has died from the Legionnaires' disease outbreak at the Illinois Veterans' Home, according to the Adams County Health Department.



Spokesperson Shay Drummond said another person passed away Monday night. The death toll now stands at 12.



Drummond said the number of confirmed cases remains at 54.



Drummond also said the source of the Legionella bacteria still hasn't been found. Environmental sampling test results are still pending.



Workers with the Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have left the vets' home, but continue to work remotely with local health officials.