Legionnaires' disease death toll holds steady

For the third day in a row, the number of cases and deaths attributed to Legionnaires' disease at the Illinois Veterans' Home held steady Friday.
Adams County Health Department spokesperson Shay Drummond says the number of deaths stands at 12, and confirmed cases remain at 54.
Drummond says despite no change in numbers, the outbreak is not considered over, because there are so many lab results still pending.
