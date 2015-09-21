Durbin has questions about Legionnaires' disease outbreak at veterans' home

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin said Monday he wants the federal government to look into the Legionnaires' disease outbreak at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy.

Durbin wants the U.S. Departments of Veterans Affairs and Health and Human Services to look into how future outbreaks can be prevented.

"The extent of this outbreak and the resulting deaths raises important questions about the capacity of the facility to provide the standard of care veterans deserve,” Durbin said.

Durbin says he wants to find out if the age of the home's infrastructure and plumbing are putting residents at risk. He also wants to find out if the proper steps are being taken to deal with the situation.

The outbreak stands 54 cases and 12 deaths.

