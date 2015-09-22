Health department responds to senator's call for action on vets' home Legionnaires' outbreak

The Adams County Health Department responded Tuesday to Senator Dick Durbin's call for action Monday regarding the Legionnaires' outbreak at the Illinois Veterans' Home.

Durbin called for a federal investigation to look into the outbreak so it doesn't happen again.

Shay Drummond, with the health department said while the department appreciates the senator's concerns, she says Legionnaires' can break out anywhere, and the proper steps were taken.

Drummond says she's hopeful results from environmental testing will be in Friday. It could determine the source of the bacteria.

Drummond says the number of deaths remain at 12, and cases are at 54.