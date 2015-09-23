Sign up for WGEM's new weather email - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Sign up here to receive daily weather forecasts and/or severe weather emails from the WGEM StormTrak Weather Team. The severe weather email you receive will contain the alert headlines (i.e. Tornado Watch for Adams County, IL. in effect from July 19 at 7:12 PM CDT until July 19 at 9:00 PM CDT). Below the headline is a link that says, "Click here for more information." Clicking that link will direct the user to the web page where you will find more specific information.

Severe Weather Alert emails are issued by county. Even though a user signs up to receive alerts for a specific city, the user will receive an email for any alert issued for the county that contains the user's city. The service is limited to one location per email address.

Severe weather alert emails are triggered for the following alert types:

  • Flash Flood Warning
  • Tornado Warning
  • Tornado Watch
  • Severe Thunderstorm Warning
  • Blizzard Warning
  • Winter Storm Warning
  • Hurricane Warning
  • Hurricane Watch
  • Inland Hurricane Warning
  • Inland Hurricane Watch
  • Tropical Storm Warning
  • Tropical Storm Watch
  • Inland Tropical Storm Warning
  • Inland Tropical Storm Watch
  • Tsunami Warning
  • Dust Storm Warning

