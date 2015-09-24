Durbin asks Veterans Administration to aid with investigation into vets' home

Senator Dick Durbin is giving more details about why he's calling for a federal investigation into the Legionnaires' outbreak at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy.

Durbin said to lose 12 people and have dozens of others sick in one area is an indication of a serious problem. He says the age of the facility's heating and cooling system complicates the issue. But he was quick to point out he's not pointing fingers at the response.

"I'm not going to second-guess them, and I know a lot of people take this very seriously and work at it," Durbin said. "What we've asked for are the resources of the Veterans Administration to join in, take a second look, see if there is something that we can do a little better."

So far officials still haven't found a source of the outbreak.