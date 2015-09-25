Legionella bacteria found in several places on vets' home campus

The Adams County Health Department says test results are in on environmental sampling done on campus.

Shay Drummond, with the health department says legionella bacteria was found in the cooling tower, hot water tanks, shower heads and faucets throughout the Illinois Veterans' Home campus.

Drummond said while the CDC testing continues, officials may never know the exact source of the bacteria that caused the outbreak.

The death toll stands at 12, and cases remain at 54.