Emergency crews respond to truck fire in Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Emergency crews responded to a truck fire at the 24th and Broadway intersection in Quincy Thursday.

The truck was in the northbound turn lane on 24th Street just before 2pm.  The driver told police he smelled fuel while waiting to turn.  When he went to take off again, the vehicle back fired, then the engine caught fire.


Police say no injuries were reported.  Traffic was blocked a short time while the charred truck was towed from the scene.
 

