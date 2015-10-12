Two Republican presidential candidates to stop in Lee County thi - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Two Republican presidential candidates to stop in Lee County this week

Posted:
LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

Two Republican presidential candidates are scheduled to stop in Lee County this week.

Tuesday, Senator Ted Cruz is at the Beef, Bread and Brew, in Keokuk. He's planning a meet-and-greet with the crowd.

Thursday, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee is at the Bistro, in Fort Madison. He plans to deliver a brief message, answer questions and then do a meet-and-greet.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.