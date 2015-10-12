Thursday on WGEM News: The Worst Bridges in the Tri-States, an In-Depth Report

Exposed rebar under the bridge that spans the North Fabius River on Route 16, in Monticello, MO.

A snapped brace under the Lost Creek Road Bridge, one of the worst in Lee County, Iowa, according to engineers.

County engineers consider the Lost Creek Road Bridge among the worst in Lee County. Built in 1925, it has a 15-ton weight limit and is scheduled to be replaced in 2016.

The Champ Clarke Bridge in Louisiana, Missouri, is 87 years old, structurally deficient and underwent repairs in October after an August inspection revealed 1,500 rusted rivets needed to be replaced.

Federal data shows Iowa, Missouri and Illinois are among the states with the greatest number of bad bridges. Iowa has more than 5,000 on its list. Missouri has more than 3,000 and Illinois has more than 2,000.

