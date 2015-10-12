Thursday on WGEM News at Ten: School Buses: Unbuckled. Unsafe? - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thursday on WGEM News at Ten: School Buses: Unbuckled. Unsafe?

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

There’s a growing push for seat belts on school buses, but money continues to be a holdup.

School buses are compartmentalized to protect children during crashes. However, recent student deaths in school bus crashes have exposed that compartmentalization isn’t as effective during rollover accidents.

Without seat belts, students go flying in the air.

Natalie Will digs deeper into the issue, talking with parents, schools and leading national experts. That's the focus of our In-Depth Report Thursday on WGEM News at Ten: School Buses: Unbuckled. Unsafe?

