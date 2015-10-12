Thursday on WGEM News at Ten: Vaping Marijuana, an In-Depth Report

E-cigarettes have jumped in popularity among teens.
Now, research shows teens are using them to smoke marijuana right in front of their parents without anyone catching on.
Is vaping marijuana a dangerous trend? Lesley Van Ness looks into it by talking with doctors, parents, teens and drug treatment professionals.
That's the focus of our In-Depth Report Thursday on WGEM News at Ten: Vaping Marijuana.
