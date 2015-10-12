Thursday on WGEM News at Ten: A Dangerous Breed, an In-Depth Report

Recent dog bite cases in the Tri-States have pit bulls back in the news. One Tri-State town has banned pit bulls.

The CDC says 4.5 million dog bites are reported every year. According to the independent group, Dogsbite.org, 59 percent of serious dog bites came from pit bulls. Some experts say this is because they are molasser breeds, meaning their jaws are designed to clamp on tighter.

But many people defend pit bulls, showing pictures of them lying next to their babies or playing with the kids, looking cute and innocent.

Thursday on WGEM News at Ten, Kendra Whittle examines the facts. Are pit bulls really a dangerous breed?