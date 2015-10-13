Presidential candidate visits Lee County Tuesday

Republican candidate and Texas Senator Ted Cruz stopped in Lee County on Tuesday afternoon.





In front of a packed room, he laid out his plans if he's elected president next November.



He said some of his first priorities in office would be to repeal Obamacare, de-fund Planned Parenthood, and deal with illegal immigration.



He says he's not afraid to fight Washington, and his record shows it.



"You know, if you think back to 2013. In 2013 millions of Americans rose up against Obamacare," Cruz said. "I was proud to lead that fight against that failed law. If you look at the other ten men and women up on that stage, where were they?"



Voters who attended the campaign stop asked Cruz about issues ranging from social security to education and government transparency. Cruz's wife Heidi also addressed the audience.

