Corn field catches fire Wednesday

A brush fire got out of control Wednesday afternoon in western Lewis County, Missouri.
Maywood, Ewing and La Grange fire crews responded. The fire started as an ember from a controlled burn across the highway.
Smoke was visible for several miles.
Between 40 and 50 acres burned, but the field had already been harvested.
