Corn field catches fire Wednesday

A field smokes after burning Wednesday afternoon. A field smokes after burning Wednesday afternoon.
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A brush fire got out of control Wednesday afternoon in western Lewis County, Missouri.

Maywood, Ewing and La Grange fire crews responded. The fire started as an ember from a controlled burn across the highway. 

Smoke was visible for several miles.

Between 40 and 50 acres burned, but the field had already been harvested.

