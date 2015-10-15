Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee makes visit to L - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee makes visit to Lee County

FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee pressed the palm in Lee County, Iowa, Thursday.

His campaign stopped at the Bistro in Fort Madison early Thursday morning. Huckabee's talk focused on points like job creation and illegal immigration.

Bringing manufacturing jobs back to the Midwest was a hot topic at the meet-and-greet.

