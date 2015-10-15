SLIDESHOW: Remembering Ronald Michael Goodrich - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

SLIDESHOW: Remembering Ronald Michael Goodrich

Posted:
Goodrich, with his two daughters (submitted photo) Goodrich, with his two daughters (submitted photo)
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Christina Leigh Chestnutt says her brother, Ronald Michael Goodrich, 35, was shot and killed while walking home from work just after midnight Thursday morning. She says he was just 100 feet from the doorsteps of his father's house, near Broadway and Virginia Street.

Hannibal Police Lt. John Zerbonia says a responding officer found him injured in the parking lot of Prime Time Auto Sales.

