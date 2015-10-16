Police say son murdered father after body found in vacant Hannibal house

Hannibal police say U.S. marshals have arrested the son of the victim in the the investigation surrounding an elderly man's body found in an empty house last week, and now say they're seeking murder charges.

Police say the U.S. Marshal's Office arrested Carl S. Goldberg, 29, formerly of Hannibal, Wednesday, near Las Vegas, Nevada, in connection with the homicide investigation. After the arrest, two Hannibal detectives went to Las Vegas Thursday and interviewed Goldberg. Now, Chief Lyndell Davis says Goldberg is the primary suspect in the case.

Davis says he asked the Marion County prosecutor to file murder charges Thursday, but the prosecutor's office says it hasn't had any contact with police on the case.



Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn said Goldberg is being held in the Clark County, Nev. jail. He said the man likely won't go to court until next week.



"I've been told (Goldberg) won't be in court until Monday," Shinn said. "Once he waives extradition, we'll make arrangements to go get him."



Shinn said he's not aware if Goldberg plans to waive extradition. Online records show Goldberg is scheduled to appear before a fugitive judge Monday at 7:30 a.m.

Police released the identity of the body on Thursday, saying it belonged to Carl A. Maxwell, 84, of Hannibal.

Police had been called to 2034 Broadway at 2:57 p.m. Oct. 6 after neighbors called police, saying there was a strong odor coming from inside. Officers found Maxwell inside. Police said Thursday he had been dead for months. Davis says the homicide happened in February.



Neighbors said the home has been vacant for several months.



A lineman with the Board of Public Works says police called him to turn the power back on after the body was found. He said power had been off for about a week because of nonpayment.

Police say they're trying to figure out how the killing went unnoticed for eight months and they continue to investigate the case.

"As this proceeds through the prosecutal stage and into court, I'm sure a lot more information regarding a possible motive and the manner of death will be brought to more light, but at this time, I'm not comfortable releasing that information," Davis said.

Neighbors say they're still shocked.

"It made me kind of nervous when we first found out," Sharon Randolph said. "It's just sad."

Randolph, who lives next door, says they saw Maxwell a few times, but never noticed anything out of the ordinary.

"We would see him come up and down the road when the son visited," she said. "One day they were just gone. We thought he moved in with his son."

She also can't imagine what led to the crime.

"It's hard thinking that a son would kill a father, but after it happened, I think everybody kind of wondered," she said.