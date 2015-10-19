Veterans' home to get new water system following Legionnaires' outbreak

The recent Legionnaires' disease outbreak at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy will result in a new water system at the home, state officials said Monday.

Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs spokesman Ryan Yantis told WGEM News that a temporary treatment system is being built first. Then, a permanent system will be installed.



"This automatic water treatment site will add additional disinfectant chemicals to the campus-wide water system to improve water quality," Yantis said. "A permanent water treatment plant will be constructed while the temporary site functions."



"When the water treatment plant is completed, the temporary will be upgraded to become a back-up site," Yantis added.

Reports put the cost of the new system at $2.3 million, but Yantis would not confirm that. He said the cost is "unknown at this time until a definite scope is finalized and approved."

Legionnaires' disease is transmitted by breathing vapor or mist from contaminated water systems. Twelve residents died in the outbreak over the summer.