Documents: Man found dead in Hannibal house humiliated, pursues charges in the months before his death

Hannibal police say U.S. marshals have arrested the son of the victim in the the investigation surrounding an elderly man's body found in an empty house last week, and are now seeking murder charges. Police released the identity of the body on Thursday, saying it belonged to Carl A. Maxwell, 84, of Hannibal.

A man accused of killing his father with a crossbow and leaving his body in a freezer at a Hannibal home was charged with murder Monday. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton filed the second-degree charge Monday, stating Carl Goldberg, 30, shot his father, Carl Maxwell, 84, with a crossbow some time between December 13, 2014, and February 20, 2015. Clayton also charged him with armed criminal action.

The man police say murdered his father in February, is also accused of stealing money from him several months before he was killed.

Carl S. Goldberg, 29, is being held in the Clark County, Nev. jail on a warrant out of Marion County.

Police say they've asked the Marion County Prosecutor's Office to file murder charges, but David Clayton says he's still waiting on more details from the investigation and how the body was concealed before he files charges. He said he's confident Goldberg will not be getting out of jail while waiting for extradition back to Marion County.

Clayton says he was able to refile charges from an incident last year. Clayton filed charges against Goldberg Oct. 7, charging him with financial exploitation of the elderly.

In a probable cause statement written Aug. 30, 2014, Hannibal Police "Officer Mulheron #24" says Goldberg came into the station with his father, Carl A. Maxwell, and reported someone was using Maxwell's prepaid debit card.

Maxwell told Mulheron he was getting a reverse mortgage and got the $450 card to pay an appraiser. But when he tried to pay, the appraiser told him there was only $10 on the card. Maxwell said it had been in his wallet the whole time. His name wasn't printed on the card, as it was the kind purchased at the store.

Maxwell said in a statement to police:

"While trying to use a prepaid debit card I purchased at Walmart around the last week in July to the first week in August, on August 25, 2014, to pay my house appraiser, I found the balance on the card, which was $450, was down to $10.08. I at no point have used the card, or given anyone permission to use the card, other than to pay the appraiser. I called MasterCard to report what was happening. MasterCard froze the account and advised me the card was used several times in Hannibal at places like Walmart, Murphy USA, Taco Bell and Dunham's. MasterCard advised me to call the police and make a report. I want to press charges on whoever used my card. There is nothing pertaining to this incident I have not told police."

Mulheron called MasterCard customer support and the representative, Rachel, told him the card had been used several times in Hannibal: Murphy USA for $30,18, Taco Bell, for $20.38, Dunham's, for $119.45, on Aug. 23. She told him it was used at Pizza Hut, for $44.08 Aug. 24 and at Walmart, for $228.16, Aug. 25.

"I find it strange how the card was used at all of the places you went to, as if whoever was using the card was following us," Maxwell told his son, as they walked away.

"Yea, I know," Goldberg responded. "But you were with me and still had your card with you in your wallet."

The father and son left.

Mulheron went to Walmart, where he watched surveillance video of Aug. 25. Mulheron says he saw Goldberg check out using a card. He got a copy of the receipt and the card number used. The receipt showed a purchase of Axe body wash, gum, shampoo, micro SD card, a digital camera and a two-way radio, totaling $228.18.

Mulheron says he called Maxwell and asked him to come in to the police station, but Maxwell told him he was in Quincy with his son. Mulheron told him he saw Goldberg buy items at Walmart at the same time and in the amount of money MasterCard had listed.

"Carl Maxwell advised the news scared him and thanked me for the information and ended our conversation," Mulheron stated.

But Maxwell called back, telling Mulheron Goldberg told him he had ordered a prepaid card online and when he pulled it out to compare it to Maxwell's, the cards had the same number.

"Carl Maxwell advised he wasn't sure why MasterCard would issue the same number and believed it could have been a mistake by MasterCard," Mulheron stated.

Mulheron asked them to come in Aug. 29.

Mulheron spoke to Dunhams Aug. 29 and says he got pictures of Goldberg buying a 1911 model BB gun for $119.45.

When Maxwell and Goldberg came to the station, Mulheron says they showed him their cards, which Mulheron says did share the same card number. One had no name and one had Goldberg's name.

"Carl Goldberg appeared to be extremely nervous, due to constantly moving his leg as well as shaking his hand," Mulheron stated.

Mulheron says Goldberg told him he got his card from a friend, Ashley Rios, in Las Vegas, who had owed him money. He says she sent him the card with $400 on it to pay him back. He gave Mulheron a phone number for her.

"I found this odd due to what Carl Maxwell had relayed to me about Carl ordering his own card with his name on it when I spoke to Carl Maxwell on the phone when he was in Quincy on Aug. 29," Mulheron stated.

Mulheron asked the men to sit in the lobby while he finished paperwork. He contacted MasterCard and says he found out someone had requested a replacement card for that credit card number Aug. 13. Mulheron also tried calling Rios, but got no answer.

Mulheron asked to speak with Maxwell alone, and told him about the replacement card being issued.

"Carl advised he did not order a replacement card," Mulheron stated.

Mulheron told Maxwell he believed Goldberg had ordered the card and been using it. Mulheron says Maxwell told him he still wanted to pursue charges "for his reputation's sake."

Mulheron stated:

"Carl advised he was heartbroken his own on would do this to him. Carl also advised he felt humiliated since the mortgage company covered the cost of the appraiser. Carl advised he was able to get together some money together and tried to pay the mortgage company back when he did they refused and a female employee was rude to him, stating something to the effect of 'enjoy the free money.' Carl advised that made him feel like a [explicative] bag."

Mulheron told Maxwell he was going to need to get Goldberg to admit to it, or he would be free to leave, and Maxwell said he understood.

Mulheron sent Maxwell back to the lobby and asked Goldberg to speak with him:

"In a shaky, broken voice, Carl asked me if everything was OK. I advised him I believed he knew where the conversation was going. I advised him within 24 hours, I would be contacted by MasterCard with information on who had ordered a replacement card. I asked Carl if there was anything he wanted to tell me before I receivedthe information. Carl shook his head side to side and stated, 'No.' I asked Carl if he ordered a replacement card, advising I already knew the answer and he did as well. Carl nodded his head up and down and quietly stated something to the effect of, 'Yea.' Due to Carl admitting to ordering the replacement card and him no longer being free to go, I read Carl his Miranda rights off a Miranda waiver form. Carl acknowledged he understood his rights by visibly nodding his head up and down and stating, 'Yes,' quietly. I again asked Carl if he ordered a replacement of his father's card. Carl remained quiet for a moment, stating, 'Yes.'"

Mulheron says he asked Goldberg why he used the duplicate card.

"Because there's basically bills that I needed to pay, which I was planning on paying the money back before this was figured out," he says Goldberg told him.

Mulheron says Goldberg told him he did not have Maxwell's permission to order the replacement card.

"It was spur of the moment," Mulheron says Goldberg told him. "Online, they want the card number, and they basically ask you where can they mail it."

Goldberg told Mulheron he didn't want to provide a statement.

Mulheron cuffed Goldberg and had an officer sit with him while he went out to speak with Maxwell and let him know his son had been arrested.

Maxwell then walked away.