Tri-State area campaign provides winter coats for those in need

Coats lined up at the Masonic Temple Saturday morning for those in need.

With the winter months creeping up on us, there was a special campaign that kicked off its 20th year Saturday morning, to help those in need of warm winter coats.

Abra Young was lined up at three o'clock Saturday to make sure she was one of the first in line to pick out winter coats. All thanks to the Coats for Kids Campaign, Young says is a money saver.

"One less expense, is what I say," Young said. "Coats are pretty expensive nowadays and it really helps out because it's one less thing I have to worry about buying." "Kids grow a lot."

WGEM, Reliable Pest Solutions and Altrusa International of Quincy all collected kids, men's and women's coats to be donated. In one months time, the campaign has raised over 37 bags of coats, hats and gloves.

All to be tried on, handed out and worn throughout the winter months.

The campaign started with over 700 coats Saturday morning, but it wasn't just coats they were giving to those in need.

Chairman of Coats for kids campaign, Jill Deege says there was something extra kids could take with them.

"We are also donating books," Deege said. "Books have been donated." "The books are being given to the children as well, so they are leaving with winter clothing and a book."

A need that many have, at a time when winter coats are a must.

"I moved out of town a year ago," Young said. "Where we moved they didn't have this go on and I missed it."

Deege says if there are extra coats from this one day event they will be donated.