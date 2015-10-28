Full Time Master Control Operator

WGEM has a job opportunity for a full-time Master Control room hub operator.

In this position you will be responsible for the control and monitoring of multiple TV stations.



In this role you will be responsible for preparation and quality control of on-air content. You will be working with the latest technology in Master Control automation equipment.



Preferred qualifications include:



· Proficient with Windows based computer operation and windows based programs.



· Multi-tasker, able to work in a fast-paced environment



· Ability to problem-solve.



· Attention to detail and accuracy skills.



Send resumes to jlawrence@wgem.com