'The Voice' goes live Monday night

(NBC) The remaining singers on "The Voice" are gearing up for Monday night's live show.



It will mark America's first chance to weigh in on the contestants, which means more pressure.



Singing live in front of millions can be an overwhelming prospect.



"This is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity," says Mark Hood. "One of the biggest stages we'll stand on."



But even before that moment, some of the singers are still getting used to life around their superstar coaches.



"First of all, the lady is so flawlessly gorgeous and can dress," Regina Love says of her celebrity coach, Gwen Stefani.



For most, the coaches serve as a major sounding board.



"He's amazing. He's like one of my favorite people to like, talk to because of the way he talks," says Team Pharrell's Riley Biederer.



The contestants are getting valuable advice out of those conversations.



But having already impressed their coaches, the singers now have a new focus as they try to win over America.



"The Voice" airs at 8 pm Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.