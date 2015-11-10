Adams County kids take vets to school

55 Veterans arrived Tuesday morning at Central Junior High in Camp Point. Many are family members and friends of students at the school.

It was a time for obstacle courses, Meals Ready-to-Eat and also a time to honor and learn what veterans have gone through in serving our country.

"It's nice to be around veterans," Student Owen Parkhill said. "They admire how much we love them and see them and recognize them as people that are from our country."

Veterans also shared their stories and pastimes.

"I think it's good for the kids to understand the military's past and what everybody did for their country and are still doing for their country," Navy Veteran, James Taylor said.

Nicole Provolt was a Logistics Readiness Officer in the U-S Air Force for over two decades. She says Tuesday was a learning opportunity for area kids.

"First of all, I think it's important for the younger generations to know what we have done and know the opportunities that are out there for them for the future," Provolt said.

She says she's appreciative and honored.

"I'm just proud that their looking back and remembering us and that my niece wants to bring me to school to show off her aunt who served for 21 years," Provolt said. "It's just a proud moment for me."

Organizer of Take A Vet To School Day, Amanda Shoopman, says honoring veterans hits close to home.

"It's near and dear to my heart," Shoopman said. "My husband was deployed in 2008 when we first got married and this is kind of the whole reason that we started it. He was deployed and I wanted to do something special for the veterans."

Shoopman says it's important for students to understand what veterans have been through. She says this is the 8th year for the event and they plan to continue for years to come.