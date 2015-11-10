Local Preemies: Miss T's Story

As told by her mother, Heather Wilson:

Getting pregnant is just the beginning- My husband and I planned and saved for our baby for two years… both being in our thirties we knew we wanted to be “prepared” but nothing prepares you for what my husband and I were about to experience during 2013. July 14th 2013… the day our daughter was due was the day we brought her home from the NICU. Tatum made her debut on May 2nd 2013 weighing in at 2lbs 3oz just a few days shy of being 12 full weeks premature. The average 30 week baby weighs approx. 3lbs our 29 week daughter suffered Intrauterine growth restriction due to absent diastolic umbilical flow brought on from my pre-eclampsia (this made Tatum developmentally about 26.5 weeks) There are no words to describe the fear and disappointment that come with hearing your child, the child you hoped for, planned for and prayed for has only a 30% survival rate. Having been diagnosed with pre-eclampsia our daughter became very sick very quickly and there was nothing I could do to stop it. The questions and what ifs consumed me…..the guilt and doubt of what I possibly could have done to change the situation was overwhelming. Standing overtop of 2lbs 3oz in an incubator with a blue light, a feeding tube, a Pic line and a CPAP ventilation machine is not the way you intend to welcome your child into this world but that is exactly what my husband and I did. Our first memories of our miracle are of a teeny shell of a human being who twitched at the very touch of her mothers hand (being so premature Tatum was not neurologically “ready” for human touch- to caress her skin would be like finger nails on a chalk board to you or I, she just couldn’t stand it) The only way we could touch her those first couple of weeks was to cup one hand on top of her head and one on her bottom. I remember the day that I was “technically” released from the hospital – I remember standing at the door thinking “how can I leave my baby behind” and so I made the decision to stay…12 long weeks I stayed , I sat in the NICU beside her incubator and then her open crib until the day we could take her home. Being a middle class working family, my husband returned to work and made the 1.5 hour drive to visit us on Wednesdays and Fridays…he did this faithfully for 12 weeks. Our daughter has overcome many obstacles since her time at MU Womens & Childrens Hospital in Columbia, Mo. I have been quoted many times by those who know me and follow Ts journey on social media, that she is my HERO. My daughter has taught me the true meaning of love, selflessness and sacrifice. Our daughter is resilient …nothing gets her down she just keeps pushing until she overcomes each challenge set before her. I thank God everyday that He spared our daughters life…that HE healed her and continues to work on her , restoring the strength and health that she lacked at birth. Tatum is a living testimony to the power of prayer and to the mighty miracle working hand of our creator. My husband and I take no credit for the health of our child today yet we give all credit to our Heavenly Father..as it is by grace alone that our daughter is here today. Every child is a miracle and every child is a gift from God , some are just extra special and ours happens to be one of those. I am a firm believer that God gives special children to special people and I know beyond a shadow of a doubt He did just that the day Tatum was born. I have never formally thanked the amazing staff at MU Womens & Childrens Hospital for the care given to our daughter, so from the bottom of our hearts THANK YOU!!! To any parent that has experienced a similar story to ours or to any parent that is currently sitting in a NICU room… stay strong, keep believing and never ever give up! FIGHT LIKE A PREEMIE! ~Heather Wilson Proud Preemie Mom #29weeker