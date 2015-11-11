Robotics workshop gets kids into programing

Some students broke out the Legos Wednesday, but it wasn't just for fun. They were going hands-on with robotic technology in the form of Lego robots.

It's all for the robotics workshop in Quincy Wednesday, put on by the 4H State Robotics Program. Kids were able to design, build and program simple Lego robots.

"Let them them know that these opportunities are available to them because future careers in the technology area are going to be very important," 4H educator Bob Smith said. "This is just a way for youth to get involved in activities at a young age."

Organizers say the workshop is also a way for 4H to expand from the traditional ag and home economics programs.