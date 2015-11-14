A need in one Tri-State community filled with clothing drive

It's a need many community members in Augusta, Illinois say is great. A need for clothing, and especially warm clothing as winter months are approaching.

Augusta Illinois has 700 people. It's a small town but a local pastor says the need in the area is great.

More than 100 people went through the community center in Augusta. They were able to take the clothes they needed, some making multiple trips.

Members of the Augusta community have been collecting clothes and giving them away to those in need. It's a tradition that's been going on for over a decade. Faith Lutheran Church of Augusta hosted the giveaway.

Pastor Richard Hertenstein says there is a need, both in Augusta and in the surrounding area.

"It was an eye opening experience the first time I was here," Hertenstein said. "To see how much of a need there is within the area. Indeed there is a need here and throughout much of this corner of Hancock county, Schuyler county and the ones right around."

14 volunteers have helped make the free clothing give away happen, spending at least 150 hours in the last ten days to get everything ready and set up. One volunteer in particular says shes been helping all 14 years and each and every year the need continues to grow.

"On the first day people came in and they were so grateful, and it makes you feel good," Volunteer Brenda Belden said. "It's sort of like, I've always said God took that two by four and smacked you upside the head and said this is why you ladies do this. "

Belden says she has a passion for helping people and that it's rewarding.

"It's a hard thing that the need is here, but it's a great feeling to know that we can fill that void," Belden said.

The Church will begin their next free clothing give away when spring rolls around.