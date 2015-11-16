Weekend Anchor/Producer/Multimedia Journalist

Don Dwyer is a Weekend Anchor and Multimedia Journalist at WGEM News.

Before coming to Quincy, Don worked at stations in in the Upper Peninsula in Marquette, Michigan, and later in Binghamton, New York.

Don grew up in Hawthorne, New York, and holds a degree in Broadcast Electronic Communication from Marquette University in Milwaukee.

Some interesting facts about Don: he's a third-degree blackbelt in Tae Kwon Do and was inducted into the Mt. Pleasant Basketball Hall of Fame.

In his free time, Don likes to exercise, spend time with friends and family and play golf.

If you have a great story to tell or have a news tip, please send him an email at ddwyer@wgem.com or contact him on Twitter and Facebook.