Health officials spread awareness about premature births

In Illinois, one in ten babies is born premature, according to the March of Dimes, and with that often comes learning, growth, and developmental delays.

Tuesday is World Prematurity Day and health officials say it's important to raise awareness.

Adams County Health Department Family Case Manager Ann Klene says the county has high smoking rates, just one thing that can lead to premature births. She says the health department has programs that help mothers at risk.

"Adams County Health Department has the Better Birth Outcome Program," Klene said. "It's for high risk women who have had premature births before, who are at risk for premature births, maybe they're smokers, have medical problems that could maybe lead to premature births. We try to get them in the program where we see them a little more frequently."

Klene says they also have a Becoming A Mom class that goes over signs and symptoms of premature birth.