Hamilton Junior High students raise money for Honor Flight

Seventh graders stand with their donation to Great River Honor Flight. Seventh graders stand with their donation to Great River Honor Flight.
HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) -

Seventh graders at Hamilton Junior High raised money for local veterans this month.

Dana Hendricks challenged her students to find a way to show local veterans they are valued. One of her classes came up with the idea to collect change for Honor Flight.

Kids decorated jars to put in the classrooms and collected them each day. 

It was also a learning experience for the kids. They researched the trip and set a goal to announce the donation during a celebration for Veteran's Day.

"The goal of education is to create citizens who positively contribute to the community," Hendricks said. "These students rose above my expectations and have proven themselves as true leaders."

The students raised $700 and presented it Friday to the Honor Flight.

