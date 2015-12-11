ARCHIVE: Quincy police investigate homicide after man dies from November beating

Quincy police are investigating a homicide after they say a man died in a St. Louis hospital Friday after being beaten nearly a month ago.

11 days later, officers say someone broke into the same house and battered someone else.

Police say on Nov. 16, an officer went to 1340 N. 5th Street, Apartment 5, for an ambulance call. Patrick Forbes, 65, of the apartment was found inside with blunt force trauma injuries. He was taken to Blessing Hospital, and transferred to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, in St. Louis, where he died in the intensive care unit Friday.

"They were severe injuries and everything we were told was that he was probably not going to make it, but we were hopeful that he was, but unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries," Lt. Dan Duhamel with the Quincy Police Department said.

Police say since Forbes's death, officers are treating the investigation as a homicide.

Lt. Duhamel says the department is also investigating a home invasion at the same apartment Nov. 27, where a 58-year-old Quincy man told them two men with masks came in and beat him. That man was treated and released at Blessing Hospital.

Neighbors in the community say they're tired of the violence.

"I have no idea what's going on with this community around here," Rannie Myers said. "I don't know."



Myers lives next door to Forbes.

"I think that people, instead of being scared and fearful of turning other people in with what's going on, they need to speak up," she said.

Myers says there is a neighborhood watch program, but for it to be effective, more needs to be done.

"Like I said, it's been quiet for years. I would like my neighborhood back. I grew up here, and I plan to fight for what I know."

Quincy police are investigating both cases and think they may be related. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the QPD or contact Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers.





