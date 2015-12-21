Illinois Veterans' Home makes changes related to Legionnaires' outbreak

After a Legionnaires' disease outbreak that made multiple people sick, some of them dying, earlier this year, the home says it's making changes.

Governor's office deputy press secretary Allie Bovis says crews have been working to make upgrades to the domestic water system. Bovis says there is a new chemical treatment station in an existing building. She says the building is being upgraded and renovated to accommodate it. Bovis says a temporary water treatment system is being winterized and is still operational.



Bovis says the hot and cold water delivery system is being revised, and disruptions to water service are being minimized, posing no impact on residents.

Bovis says more plans are in the works. She says BRIC Partnership, LLC, out of Bellville, is leading a project, with Poepping Stone and Back, out of Quincy, serving as consultants. Doyle Plumbing and Heating, Wattercotte Construction and Brown Electric, from Quincy, are contractors.

Bovis says water continues to be processed and distributed on campus, and she says most of the work should be done by the end of April 2016.

Bovis says the Department of Veterans' Affairs has requested the help of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs State Home Construction Grant Program, which would reimburse the state 65 percent of eligible construction costs once the costs are tallied up.