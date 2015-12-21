Mail carriers busy with deliveries for Christmas

The postal service says Monday is the busiest delivery of the year for delivering cards and packages before Christmas.

In Quincy, George Meyer drops off mail from 22nd and Locust to 18th and Maple. He wears two bags on both shoulders when he delivers and says he works about an extra hour a day just to make sure everything is dropped off on time.

"Busier than usual," Meyer said. "I think I have driven by and dropped off 50 packages that I could not carry in my bag. I have been picking up a lot of Christmas cards and letters that people have been mailing out today."

Meyer says he picked up 300 Christmas cards on his route Monday and if you are expecting a package in the next few days, Meyer says try to be home so they can hand it right to your door.