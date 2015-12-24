NBC News reports one killed in officer-involved shooting in North Carolina mall

NBC News reports shots were fired in Northlake Mall, near Charlotte, North Carolina, early Thursday afternoon.

Reports indicate one person was killed in the officer-involved shooting. NBC News says reports indicated one gunman was down or in custody, while another was on the loose.

Witnesses tell WCNC they heard several gunshots. WCNC reported other people were hiding in stores, waiting for the all clear. One viewer told NBC Charlotte's Sonja Gantt that the shooting occurred near the Apple Store inside the mall.

MEDIC told the station it was treating one person with a leg injury, one person with an asthma attack and one person in labor.

