Burlington man pleads not guilty in Quincy shooting

A house sits on Oak Street where a shooting took place on Sunday morning. A house sits on Oak Street where a shooting took place on Sunday morning.

Editor's note: Octavian Haley pleaded not guilty Wednesday, Feb. 24, in Adams County Circuit Court. He's scheduled for jury trial starting April 11.

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy police say one person was sent to the hospital following a shooting on the 1800 block of Oak Street Sunday morning.

QPD Patrol Sergeant Adam Yates says at 2:23 a.m. officers were called out to a loud party at 1822 Oak Street in Quincy. He says when officers arrived people were running from the house. Yates said they found a 23-year-old male who had been shot.  Police said the injuries were not life-threatening and he was taken to Blessing Hospital to be treated. 

QPD said an additional officer responded to the scene and spotted a vehicle leaving at high speed. The vehicle was stopped at 12th and Oak.

After searching the vehicle, police found a firearm. Four male individuals, two juveniles and two adults, were taken into custody. 

After police questioning, the two juveniles were released to a parent and the one adult was also released. 

Police arrested 19-year-old Octavian J. Haley of Burlington, Iowa.

Haley appeared in court Monday morning, and is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. 

