Lovelace murder case featured in People magazine

A shot of the article posted by people.com Wednesday.

The Curtis Lovelace murder trial is getting national attention.

The case is featured in an article on people.com titled "Did Local Golden Boy Curtis Lovelace Suffocate His Wife Before Taking His Kids to School?"

It was published online Wednesday and is available in People magazine when it hits newsstands Friday.

The former Adams County Assistant State's Attorney is set to stand trial later this month on charges he murdered his wife Corey Lovelace on Valentine's Day in 2006.