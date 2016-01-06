Lovelace murder case featured in People magazine - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Lovelace murder case featured in People magazine

Posted:
By Gary Davis, Executive Content Producer
Connect
A shot of the article posted by people.com Wednesday. A shot of the article posted by people.com Wednesday.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Curtis Lovelace murder trial is getting national attention.

The case is featured in an article on people.com titled "Did Local Golden Boy Curtis Lovelace Suffocate His Wife Before Taking His Kids to School?"

It was published online Wednesday and is available in People magazine when it hits newsstands Friday.

The former Adams County Assistant State's Attorney is set to stand trial later this month on charges he murdered his wife Corey Lovelace on Valentine's Day in 2006.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.