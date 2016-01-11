Court documents: Son killed father with a crossbow before stuffing body in deep freeze

2034 Broadway is surrounded by police tape during a death investigation in October, 2015.

A man accused of killing his father with a crossbow and leaving his body in a freezer at a Hannibal home was charged with murder Monday.

Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton filed the second-degree charge Monday, stating Carl Goldberg, 30, shot his father, Carl Maxwell, 84, with a crossbow some time between December 13, 2014, and February 20, 2015. Clayton also charged him with armed criminal action.

Each charge has a maximum punishment of life in prison.

Court documents state Amanda Sherwin, with On-Time Inspection and Repair, found Maxwell's body Oct. 6. She called 911 and told the operator she found what looked like a human leg in the freezer at 2034 Broadway. After police got a search warrant, they found Maxwell dead in the deep freezer inside.

Court documents state officers also found the following information during their investigation:

Feb. 8, 2011: Carl Maxwell reports his son, Carl Goldberg, fraudulently took money from him. He wants to pursue charges.

Aug. 26, 2014: Carl Maxwell reports fraud against Carl Goldberg.

Sept. 23, 2014: Carl Maxwell opens a bank account at Hannibal National Bank.

Dec. 13, 2014: Carl Maxwell is discharged from Beth Haven. Goldberg signs him out at 4:55 p.m..

Jan. 23, 2015: HNB receives power of attorney paperwork, establishing Carl Goldberg as power of attorney over Carl Maxwell.

Feb. 13, 2015: Carl Goldberg purchases Barnett Recruit Compound Bow, with serial number 10094205, from Dunham's Sporting Goods, in Hannibal, and pays for it with a credit card and gift card.

Feb. 17, 2015: Carl Maxwell makes his last Facebook post under the profile name, "Bud Maxwell."

Feb. 18, 2015: $200 is withdrawn from Carl Maxwell's HNB account from a Hannibal ATM.

Feb. 19, 2015: Carl Goldberg adds himself as a signer to the HNB bank account.

Feb. 19, 2015: $700 is withdrawn from Carl Maxwell's HNB account.

Feb. 20, 2015: Richard Beam and child help Goldberg move in Hannibal. Goldberg tells Beam his father died, but not to tell the neighbors.

Feb. 20, 2015: $449 is deposited from State of Missouri into Carl Maxwell's HNB account.

Feb. 20, 2015: $500 is withdrawn from Carl Maxwell's HNB account from a Hannibal ATM.

Feb. 20, 2015: $100 is withdrawn from Carl Maxwell's HNB account.

Feb. 20, 2015: $2,500 is withdrawn from Carl Maxwell's HNB account.

Feb. 23, 2015: Beam and Goldberg leave Hannibal.

March 6, 2015: Post office changes Carl Maxwell's address from 2034 Broadway, to Las Vegas, Nevada.

March 6, 2015: Beam contacts Hannibal Police Department and is suspicious of Goldberg.

Chief Lyndell Davis told WGEM News in October officers were called to a house at 2034 Broadway at 2:57 p.m. Oct. 6 after someone found the body inside.



Neighbors told a crew at the scene the home has been vacant for several months.



A lineman with the Board of Public Works told a reporter police called him to turn the power back on after the body was found. He said power had been off for about a week because of nonpayment.

Police blamed Goldberg the next week. Police had told WGEM News the U.S. Marshal's Office arrested Goldberg Oct. 14 near Las Vegas, Nevada, in connection with what was being called a homicide investigation. After the arrest, two Hannibal detectives went to Las Vegas and interviewed Goldberg.

Court documents show Detective McAdams and Detective Allen found the following information when they got a statement from Goldberg Oct. 15:

Carl Goldberg stated he went to Beth Haven and picked up Maxwell after he was discharged.

Goldberg stated his father signed him over as power of attorney at the north branch of Hannibal National Bank.

Goldberg stated he bought a pellet gun and returned it, got a gift card, and used that to buy a crossbow.

Goldberg stated he got into an argument with his father and went to lay down on his bed.

Goldberg stated he snapped and picked up the loaded crossbow, which was in the corner of his room.

Goldberg stated he pointed the crossbow and shot Maxwell in the head, and shot him a second time in the chest.

Goldberg stated he placed Maxwell's body in the freezer and contacted Richard Beam to come to Hannibal and help drive a vehicle back to Las Vegas.

Goldberg had been charged Oct. 7 with financial exploitation of the elderly, after court documents show Maxwell had told police he'd been humiliated by his son in the months before his death.

The financial exploitation charge is no longer showing up in Missouri court records.

Goldberg is scheduled for arraignment on the second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges Jan. 15.