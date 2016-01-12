Man shot in Marion County

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn says the suspect in Tuesday's shootings in Marion County was taken into custody Wednesday night. Shinn says Timothy Brokes shot a Monroe City police officer Wednesday night on Main Street near the high school. The officer returned fire and shot Brokes. Shinn believes Brokes was shot in the leg. Brokes was taken into custody. Shinn did not immediately know the conditions of either the officer or Brokes.More >>
The Hannibal Police Department says shootings in Hannibal and Marion County Tuesday night are believed to be related. Hannibal Police Lt. John Zerbonia stated in a news release that officers were called to the 1100 block of Summer Street at 9:59 p.m. for a report of a dead woman.More >>
The Monroe City police officer shot Wednesday night by a man accused of shooting two other people had serious injuries, the police chief says. Chief Darren Freidank states one of his police officers was shot while on duty and was being treated Thursday. Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn told WGEM News the officer pulled over a vehicle Timothy Brokes was driving when Brokes shot him.More >>
Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn told WGEM News officers found evidence related to two Marion County shootings in a motel room Thursday morning.More >>
Investigators searched a Monroe City motel room Thursday morning after officers found a key on the man accused of shooting two people Tuesday night and shooting a Monroe City police officer Wednesday night. Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn told WGEM News that during the search, officers found evidence related to the shootings in the Bel-Air motel room where Brokes had been staying.More >>
Timothy Brokes was at the Marion County Jail Thursday after police say he went on a crime spree in northeast Missouri. Authorities suspect he shot and killed a Hannibal woman, critically injured her husband, and shot a police officer after a manhunt that lasted more than 24 hours. Residents in Monroe City were still in shock Thursday night, after Brokes was caught in their small town.More >>
The woman who police say was with the man accused of this week's shootings in northeast Missouri now faces a charge related to the case. Monroe County Prosecutor Talley Kendrick filed a felony hindering prosecution charge, stating June Smith, 34, tried to help Timothy Brokes from getting arrested and lied about who they were to the police officer.More >>
